Dr Michael Tackie Tagoe moves to restore peace in Arde Nkpa family

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Rev Dr Michael Tackie Tagoe has declared that he is the current head of the Arde Nkpa family.



According to him, his assumption to that position makes him the only legitimate person to head the Arde Nkpa family of Kokrobite and Plernor and that no other person has the right to carry himself as such.



There have been several litigations over who is the rightful Head of the Arde Nkpa family. The matter travelled through the Courts with several people laying claim to the position.



Meanwhile, Rev Dr Michael Tackie Tagoe who has also risen up to fill that position indicated that it is about time they make it known to public and the media in particular, that the previous occupant has been removed from the position.



According to him, the days of the previous Head of Family is forever gone and are over; hence he has no capacity over anything that belongs to the Arde Nkpa family.



"The mantra that someone is working differently in a personal capacity does not exist anymore, hence he cannot take charge of family lands at Kokrobite, Langma and Tuba," Rev Dr Michael Tackie Tagoe said.



He again noted that everyone who comes from their family when he dies is buried at the Kokrobite royal mausoleum but, the man in question; who held himself out as Head of the family even when he wasn’t legitimate, will not be treated that way.



“Even nobody knows his father,” he quizzed.