Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia reveals why he entered politics

Politics of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that his main reason for venturing into politics is to help solve problems that confront the people.



According to him, the art of politics and governance largely includes inheriting problems and finding solutions to them.



Having worked as an economic consultant for an international organization and Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia intimated that finding solutions to problems has largely been the task on his hands over the years.



In an interview on the Kenyan Television channel, KTN News, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Bawumia said his focus presently is to see to the turnaround of Ghana’s economic challenges through the support he is giving to President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“I enjoy what I do and I do find time to rest. The problems are so many and I am trying as much as possible to help my boss deal with a lot of these problems, because you inherit them and you would have to find solutions and for me that is why am in politics. Just to make sure you can help people solve problems and that is it,” he said.



The Vice President further noted that a major deficiency in governance and leadership in Africa is the misdiagnosis of problems on the part of leaders. In his assertion, the tendency to misunderstand a problem results in the application of wrong solutions which do not translate into a resolution of the issues.



“As in many issues to deal with the economy, the solutions are not really rocket science in the sense that it is about diagnosing the problems in the first place. If you misdiagnose, you would mistreat it and not medicate properly and may worsen the problem. Understanding the problem properly through people who are experts in the field and you see the sense in the advice as a policy make and choose the way to go,” Dr Bawumia added.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



