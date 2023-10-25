Dr Maalug eyes Vice-President position of Psychiatric Association of Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The outgoing Organising Secretary of the Psychiatric Association of Ghana (PAG), Dr Yennusom Maalug is set to contest for the Vice-President of PAG.



Dr Maalug is currently the Psychiatrist at the Bank Hospital at Cantonments and also consults at the Brain and Sleep Medical Centre (TBSMC) at Abokobi, both in Accra.



The aspiring Vice President of PAG is also a Specialist Psychiatrist at Pantang Hospital in Accra.



He is also a lecturer at the following Tertiary institutions: College of Health and Well-being, Kintampo, Accra College of Medicine, Accra and Radford University College, Accra.



He has over the past few years worked closely with the outgoing executives to organise and carry out so many activities that has put PAG in the limelight for very good reasons.



In an unprecedented way, Dr. Maalug was nominated for more than 2 positions by PAG members including his current position as Organising Secretary and also the Veep position.



Elections



This is the 2nd General and Scientific Meeting as well as the 2nd time elections are going to be held to choose new executives.



The available positions are the President, Vice-President, Organising Secretary, Treasurer, Secretary and Vice-Secretary.



All positions except the Organising Secretary and Treasurer are being contested for.