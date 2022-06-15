Dr. Kwame Afriyie files nomination to contest for NPP National Organizer position

Politics of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The year 2022 has been a busy year for the New Patriotic Party, NPP as they elect executives from Polling Station to National Level.



The party is set to elect its national executives from 15-17th of June 2022 if all things are equal.



One person who has been preaching about bridging the gap between the grassroots and the government is Dr. Kwame Afriyie who filled his nomination on 14th June 2022 at the party's head office.



Addressing the press, Dr. Afriyie said, there is a wide gap between the party and the government which has demoralized the party grassroots. The grassroots are like orphans, they have no one in government to cry to for help but they are the root of the party, Dr. Afriyie reiterated.



He said his bid to be the national organizer is to make sure that the party has a direct link in government to solve the problems of the grassroots and make sure that the party maintains power in 2024.



"We can't hand over power to NDC in 2024, the polling station executives, constituency executives, regional executives, and the campaign team members who woke up at dawn in 2016 to vote for change and maintained power in 2020 by giving 4 more years to the NPP government to steer the affairs of this country must enjoy the fruit of their labor, they must feel the belongingness of the lower they fought for. Dr. Kwame Afriyie said.



Dr. Kwame Afriyie is a farmer, a businessman, and a medical doctor by profession. He is the current Chairman of the Western North Regional Health Committee, a member of the Ghana Medical Association, a member of the World Association of Laparoscopic Surgeons, member occupational and health safety association of America.



Dr. Afriyie has contributed enormously to the New Patriotic Party at both National, Regional, and Constituency Party organizations. He is the Patron of Alpha Patriots and Loyal Ladies in the Western North Region, and a Regional Campaign Team Member in charge of Health for Western North in the 2020 Elections. He was appointed by National Executive Committee to chair Sefwi Akontombra Constituency Elections Committee in 2022.