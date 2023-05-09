Dr. Kwaku Oteng shares moments with Otumfuo in Oxford, UK

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

Business mogul and multimillionaire, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has been captured in a viral video sharing a tête-à-tête with the Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in the United Kingdom (UK).



The video which depicts the Ghanaian business owner in a hearty conversation with the Asantehene has been shared on several social media platforms with many singing the praises of Otumfuo for the warm gesture towards one of Ashanti and Ghana’s proud, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.



It is reported that Dr. Kwaku Oteng is in attendance with a high-powered delegation gracing Oxford University’s honoring of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



This is the third time the University is bestowing such honor on ex-President Kufuor after he enrolled in Exeter College at Oxford University from 1961 to 1964.



Watch an excerpt of the video of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, President and Founder of Angel Group of Companies in an interaction with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II below.



