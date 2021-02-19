Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko engages stakeholders on coronavirus and health service delivery in Kwadaso

MP for Kwadaso, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko interacting with participants after the meeting

Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko on Monday, 15th February 2021, held a stakeholder meeting with the Municipal Chief Executive, Municipal Director of Health Service, Assembly Members, some institutions and individuals in the Kwadaso Municipal.



The purpose was to engage stakeholders, especially the Municipal Health

Directorate and the Assembly Members on issues of health service

delivery and situational update on COVID-19.



In his opening remarks, the Honourable Member of Parliament thanked them

for honouring his invitation to discuss issues concerning health within

the municipal.



He said, “Health is very important, and as stakeholders, it is our

responsibility to ensure that all the necessary mechanisms are put in

place to deliver quality health service to our people”. He further

indicated that the Assembly Members represent the people at the local

level so they should support the government by leading the fight against

the virus in their respective communities.



The Municipal Director of Health Service, Miss Grace Billi Kampitib who

was the main speaker gave a brief overview of municipal health delivery.

She presented a comprehensive situational update on COVID-19; the

interventions, what has been done, a summary of covid cases, the way

forward, amongst other critical health issues.



Miss Grace Billi stated, “Progress has been made when it comes to the

fight against the coronavirus pandemic but there is a need to devote

much effort to defeat the deadly virus completely”. She advised the

assembly members to help the directorate to ensure sustained enforcement

of the COVID-19 protocols within the municipality. She also appealed to

the Member of Parliament and the Assembly to resources the various

health facilities and build the capacity of health workers to adequately

manage cases.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Richmond Agyenim Boateng said, the

Assembly will continue to team up with the health directorate to

effectively manage the cases in the municipal.



Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko together with the municipal chief executive;

Hon. Richmond Agyenim Boateng donated 22 boxes of Hand Sanitizers and

1000 pieces of Nose Masks to the Assembly Members and the media to fight

against the Covid-19 pandemic in their various electoral areas.



The Presiding Member, Hon. Samuel Kwaku Gyasi who received the items on

behalf of the Assembly Members expressed his deepest appreciation to the

Member of Parliament and the Municipal Chief Executive. He said that the

Assembly Members will do their best to educate the constituents to

adhere to all the safety protocols.



The Member of Parliament admonished the Assembly Members to encourage

their people to go for the COVID-19 test. “Going in for the test will

help one to know whether he or she has the virus or not, it will also

help you to be extra careful about how you expose yourself to the

virus,” he said.



Health service delivery within the Kwadaso Municipality is predominantly

provided by 62% of private facilities, 15% of government and CHAG

facilities respectively; and 7% by Quasi-government entity.



Currently, the municipal has recorded 92 cases, 41 recoveries and 47

active cases.