Dr Duffuor celebrates farmers for their hardwork

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

December 3 is Farmers Day



Rawlings established Farmer’s Day



Ghanaians are grateful to farmers for their economic input



Former Finance minister and CEO of defunct Unibank, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has noted that farmers are an extremely important part of national growth.



Celebrating the diverse groups of farmers, he said, “we are rightfully celebrating our illustrious farmers and fisherfolk who work tirelessly, day in and day out.”



He noted that the day has been kept alive by past and present governments since it was introduced.



“Since John Jerry Rawlings instituted Farmer’s Day, President John Agyekum Kufuor, President John Evans Atta-Mills, President John Dramani Mahama, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have all kept the Day alive. This is an important reminder that there is always more that unites us than divides us and that nothing unites us more than service and love for this great country.”



He made these comments in a Facebook post on December 3, 2021.



According to him, farmers and fisherfolks are currently facing some challenges but still put up a strong front, and work diligently.



“There is no denying the fact that, there are great and daunting challenges confronting our farmers and fisherfolk at this time, and yet they remain hardworking and unrelenting, and we should appreciate their commitment to their crucial tasks not merely today but on all days, year-round,” he added.



He however congratulated farmers for working hard to sustain their business, “I congratulate all farmers and fisherfolk for working hard to sustain their businesses and the economy of the nation. We see your sacrifice, hard work and service and we owe you a great debt of gratitude,” he praised.