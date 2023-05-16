Dr. Duffour was misled by his campaign team – Former MP

Politics of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Buem constituency MP Daniel Ashiamah feels Dr. Kwabena Duffour was misled by his campaign staff.



He believes Dr. Duffour’s political team misled him into believing he would win the primaries when it was evident he would not.



"Dr. Duffour is someone I admire much. He has a proven track record as an economist and a well-known banker. He was the best finance minister ever. But I must state unequivocally that the campaign staff in charge of his campaign misled and misled him.



"I’ll say it to my personal authority rather than the party’s authority. Duffour’s campaign staff misled him because he is not a front-line politician but has led a successful public life. When he wanted to enter frontline politics, he chose NDC members to lead his campaign, but they failed to provide him with the necessary backing. I’m not surprised this happened, but I’m surprised some of our own members deceived him," he said.



He stated that going to court was a horrible option and that his ream had failed him because the issues he mentioned might have been resolved.



For him, his father’s decision to take this toad affected his son, who also called the Sekyere Afraim Plains constituency parliamentary primaries.



Ashiamah went on to say that Dr. Duffour was not the obvious choice or the proper candidate to represent the NDC in the 2024 elections.



He explained that while the former finance minister is a successful businessman, representing the party as a presidential candidate would not have benefited the party.



According to the former congressman, “they duped Duffour and asked him to embark on the Ahotor project, which they thought would give him a chance to win the primaries.”