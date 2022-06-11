Dr. Cyril Ben-Smith ordained Archbishop of Church of Province West Africa, Anglican Communion

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Most Reverend Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith has been ordained as the Archbishop of the Church of Province of West Africa, Anglican Communion.



The Most Rev. Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith will become the new Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, as well as the Bishop of Asante Mampong.



The Primate is the Head of the Church in West Africa.



He was Consecrated as Suffragan Bishop under the Anglican Diocese of Kumasi on 22nd May 2011 by the Most Rev. Dr Justice Ofei Akrofi, Archbishop of the church of the Province of West Africa and Enthroned as FIRST Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Asante Mampong on 30th November 2014.



He has a Master of Arts Degree in Religion, Majored in Philosophy of Religion, Apologetics, and Comparative religions at Asia United Theological 1990-1992. Master of Philosophy Research, Majored in Sociology of Religion, New Religious Movements, University of Wales, Cardiff, United Kingdom, 2001-2004 and Doctor of Philosophy, Manchester University, United Kingdom, 2007-2010.



The Archbishop is a Board member of the Volta River Authority.



He has previously served in various capacities as a Board Member of the National Teaching Council, Vice Dean, St Nicholas Anglican Seminary, Cape Coast, Ghana 2007-2010, Chairman of Academic Board, St. Nicholas Anglican Seminary, Cape Coast, Ghana 2004-2010, visiting scholar, Selly Oak College, University of Birmingham, 2007-2008.



He also has the following to his credit: St Luke’s college foundation scholar, United Kingdom 2007-2010, All Saints educational trust scholar, United Kingdom, 2006-2010, St Augustine’s foundation scholar, United Kingdom, 2006-2010, Scottish Episcopal church scholar, United Kingdom 2006-2009 and Cleaver church scholar United Kingdom 2000-2002.



Most Rev’d Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith was in Charge of Human Resources and Development Desk, Church of the Province of West Africa , Chairman of Council Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School, Ejura, Chairman of Board of Governors, Mampong Babies Home, Chairman of St. Monica’s Senior High Schools, Member of Board of Trustees, St. Nicholas Seminary, Cape Coast.



Prior to his elevation as Bishop in 2011, he had served in various parochial capacities as: Curate, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, North Suntreso, Anglican Diocese of Kumasi, Ghana, Parish priest, St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Jachie, Anglican Diocese of Kumasi, Ghana, Parish priest, St. Paul Anglican Church, Obuasi, Anglican Diocese of Kumasi, Ghana, Parish priest and Acting Archdeacon of Mampong Archdeaconry and St. Michael’s and All Angels Parish, Parish priest, St. James Anglican Church, Elmina, Ghana, Honorary Assistant Priest Cathedral Church of St. James and St. Nicholas Seoul, Korea, 1989-1991, Honorary Assistant Priest St. Germain’s Church, Roath, Cardiff, UK, 2000-2001, Assisting Priest, Church of the Ascension, Lavenda Hill, and London, UK, 2001-2002, Assisting Priest, North Lambeth Parish and Circuit, Kennington, London 2007-2009.



Archbishop Cyril is married to Christiana Ben-Smith (Nee Beur) with three children; Nana Adwoa, Paula and Robert. The Archbishop will be enthroned as the Primate of the Church of the Province of West Africa on 3rd June 2022 at St. Michael and All Angels Cathedral Church, Asante-Mampong.