Dr Clement Apaak to file urgent question on school feeding strike

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ranking Member on the Education Select Committee of Parliament has served notice of filing an urgent question on the floor of Parliament to seek answers over the government’s inability to pay the arrears of the school feeding caterers.



“We need answers to the delays in having the caterers paid to enable them to go back to cooking for the pupils,” Dr Clement Apaak argued.



The caterers are calling for an increment from GHp 97 per pupil to GHS3 per pupil to meet the changing demands as a result of the economic crisis in the country.



According to Dr Apaak, the urgent question will be filed first thing on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to seek some answers to the government’s inability to pay the arrears of the caterers.



speaking on the Ghana Yensom Morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, June 13, 2022, he said for the past nine weeks the school feeding caterers have been on a strike as a result of the government’s inability to pay the caterers for them to subsequently cook for basic students.



Dr Apaak said the strike over the non-payment of the arrears and increment has led to some school dropouts adding that many of the classrooms are empty because the caterers are on strike