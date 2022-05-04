Dr. Busia's 1960 comments on Ghana becoming a one-party state

General News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

It may well be a flashback of the similar political environments between Ghana in 2022 and Ghana in the early years of the country’s independence when discussions around a one-party state were being deliberated on under Kwame Nkrumah.



In Ghana today, the conversations are predominantly around the unestablished, yet undeniable fact that there are only two main political parties in the country, and while the other smaller political parties in the country reject any such existence, it would not be the first time any such thing would occur.



In a video shared on YouTube by Adeyinka Makinde and attributed to Getty Images, Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia, the leader of the United Party, which was the main opposition party in early Ghana, speaks about what he thought of the idea of a one-party state.



“I have no doubt from recent events and from what has been said in Ghana by members of the government is that the aim is to have a one-party state. My belief is, and the reason why I continue in the opposition is, that we will in the end be able to stop this.



“We will continue to organize and agitate until, and keep in the forefront as we are doing now, before people in Ghana and before the world, that a one-party state tramples upon civil liberties,” he said in the video.



From 1969 to 1972, Kofi Abrefa Busia was the Prime Minister of Ghana, but continued with NLC's anti-Nkrumaist stance and adopted a liberalized economic system.



The Alliance Compliance Order which forced about half a million Nigerians out of Ghana and the devaluation of the cedi by 44 per cent in 1971 met with a lot of resistance from the public.



