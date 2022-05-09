Dr Bawumia was forced to make unconvincing excuses for disastrous economic mismanagement – Mahama

General News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Bawumia was postured as the gold standard for economic management while in opposition, John Mahama



Akufo-Addo-led government takes no responsibility for financial crisis, John Mahama



John Mahama speaks on Ghana’s economy



Former President John Dramani Mahama has said in times of deep national crisis we are currently witnessing, a convincing and credible response is required from leadership.



According to him, the Akudo-Addo government takes no responsibility for the economic mismanagement that has led to these hardships and national economic meltdown.



John Mahama added that the government’s Head of the Economic Management Team, Dr Bawumia was postured as the gold standard for economic management while in opposition but the NDC have continued to note his present flight from economic discourse even as the economy tipped into a dive.



“As was manifest in his State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo and his Head of the Economic Management Team (EMT), have sought to shirk and deflect responsibility for the economic mismanagement that has led to these hardships and national economic meltdown.”



He said, the address by Dr Bawumia of recent economic crisis was an unconvincing statement after he was forced to speak on the recent economic crisis caused by mismanagement of the economy.



“…The issues of debt, taxation and depreciation of the currency which rolled off his tongue in his overzealous and misplaced narratives against the erstwhile NDC administration has become taboo words for him, until an avalanche of public criticism and demands forced him a few weeks ago, to make a pitiful torrent of unconvincing excuses for the disastrous mismanagement of the economy.”



