Dr. Bawumia to speak on the economy on April 7 in Cape Coast

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will speak on the Ghanaian economy in April, his spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako has said.



Following worsening effects on the Ghanaian economy, including price hikes on fuel and basic commodities and depreciation of the Cedi, there have been calls on the Vice President to address the issues publicly.



“The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will speak next month, in April 7, 2022, also at a platform somewhere in Cape Coast, for you to see that the Government has rolled out a plan to deal with the issues,” he said.



A multiplicity of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have largely contributed to economic meltdown across the globe, and many have called on the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, who is also the leader of the Economic Management Team to publicly address how these factors have impacted the Ghanaian economy, as well as measures the government has taken to address the situation.



Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Ghana economy was on the rise with positive indicators, earning positive ratings from global economic watchers.



But the situation became different when COVID-19 set in with Fitch rating Ghana’s economy as B-.



However, critics of the Vice President, especially members of the opposition NDC, have incessantly demanded that the Vice President breaks his silence on the worsening economic conditions in the country.



Dr. Boako had earlier rejected claims that Dr. Bawumia was shying away from commenting on the current challenges plaguing the economy, particularly the depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.