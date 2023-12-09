Dr Bawumia to announce running mate in May or June - Nana Akomea

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

The head of communications of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, Nana Akomea, has unveiled the timeline for the announcement of the party's running mate by its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV on December 8, Nana Akomea shed light on the process, emphasizing that discussions about a shortlist for the running mate have not taken place within the party.



He conveyed that while a shortlist has not been formally discussed, several names have been circulating as potential frontrunners and possibilities for the role.



He expressed a hope that the selection process would not become as intense as the flagbearership contest experienced earlier, cautioning against potential challenges arising from the delay.



“We have never discussed (a shortlist), but I know there are many names as some are known as front runners and some known as possibles," Akomea stated.



He acknowledged the current speculation and discourse surrounding potential candidates, foreseeing a rise in activities and pressure on the flagbearer as the announcement delay persists.



Expressing his concern about the list of potential running mates, particularly those who are Members of Parliament (MPs), Akomea highlighted the importance of prompt denials by individuals tagged as frontrunners.



He pointed out the party's scheduled primaries for MPs in January, emphasizing the dilemma faced by those considering rerunning in their constituencies after being identified as potential frontrunners.



"My major worry is that many of these people who have been tagged as frontliners and they haven’t come to deny, so I assume that they agree with their frontliner," Akomea expressed.



He underscored the potential logistical challenges, explaining the need for another primary if a candidate, after winning in the parliamentary primaries, is subsequently selected as the running mate.



On December 6, the New Patriotic Party's Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia requested an extension of time to consult on his selection of a running mate ahead of the 2024 election.



This was announced by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, at a press conference in Accra.



It follows a crucial meeting by the NPP's National Executive Committee and National Council concerning the topic on Wednesday, December 6.



The meeting was called in alignment with the party's constitutional requirement of selecting a running mate 12 months before a major election if the President is not the candidate.



