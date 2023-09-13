Dr. Bawumia should be coached on public speaking — NDC MP

Politics of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Eric Opoku, Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, has questioned the public speaking skills of Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



He holds that the veep be provided coaching to enhance his public speaking skills because Bawumia tends to make statements without due consideration, a behavior he believes is problematic.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on September 12, 2023, he revealed that he had been informed by a member of the NPP that a significant portion of the party's challenges could be traced back to Dr. Bawumia's speeches.



"You see, one politician who has introduced something that has never happened in politics is Dr. Bawumia. Since 1992, the way he conducts his politics, we haven't seen its kind before.



"He just wakes up and says anything, like 'I will do this or that,' and then he goes ahead without much concern.



"In fact, yesterday, when he was talking about giving a 'showdown,' those who manage him should watch how he talks on platforms because it is problematic. Even during his campaigns, the way he speaks, we have to guide him because that is not how a politician talks.



"He just says anything at all. Look, I met an NPP member in London, and he told me that their biggest challenge is Dr. Bawumia. I asked him why, and he said that the things Bawumia said were too grandiose for them, and deep down, they knew he couldn't have achieved what he was saying."



Dr. Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA



