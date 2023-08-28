Dr. Bawumia’s supporters in Kumasi jubilate after he won NPP's super delegates conference

Regional News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have taken to the streets to celebrate the victory of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after the Electoral Commission (EC) declared him winner of the party's super delegates conference in the region.



The vice president was overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates in the region by amassing 97 votes out of the total 118 votes cast to beat his main rivals Alan Kyeremateng and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who had ten and six votes respectively



Former minister of Food and Agriculture, Afriyie Akoto garnered five votes with the remaining six candidates getting nothing out of the total votes cast.



Following the declaration of the results, some NPP supporters who went into jubilation mood took to the streets to express their happiness about the results.



Ali Surage, a member of the campaign team for the vice president, in an interview with OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng after the elections said Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the eventual winner come November 4, 2023, in the party's final presidential primaries.



He commended all the delegates for voting massively for the vice president, adding that, the results reflect what those at the grassroots want.



Meanwhile, some top executives of the NPP in the Asawase Constituency have declared their support for Dr. Bawumia in the main contest.



The executives opined that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best person to lead the NPP to win the 2024 general polls.