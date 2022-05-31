Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team endorses John Boadu’s campaign

Politics of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The campaign team of the Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has endorsed the candidature of the General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. John Boadu for the second term.



The Campaign Manager of the Vice President Mr. Fred Oware was one of the prominent stalwarts of the party who graced the media campaign launch of the General Secretary to kick starts his bid to secure a second term held in Accra.



Mr. Oware was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bui Power Limited before taking up the position of Campaign Manager for the Vice President.



Other stalwarts of the party present at the Campaign launch were the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, Deputy Chief of Staff, Adumuah Bossman, Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Office of the President, Kofi Apkalu, flag bearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Oboshie Sai-Coffie, Media Advisor to the President, Freddie Blay, outgoing National Chairman of the party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhum, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Chairman Samba, Northern Regional Chairman and Kate Gyamfuah, National Women's Organizer.





Others are Nana Akomea, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of State Transport Company Limited, Dr. Oko Boye, CEO of National Health Insurance Authority, Joe Ghartey, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado Constituency in the Western Region and flagbearer aspirant, MP for Amasaman Constituency, Afrifa Mensah, Vincent Essifuah, MP for Tafo, Dominic Aduah, CEO of GNPC Foundation, Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi, and Deputy Majority Chief, Habib Iddrissu among others.



At the launch, Mr. John Boadu announced that the party’s ideological institute to imbibe into supporters the ideologies of the party will be inaugurated as soon as the party was done with the organization of the elections.





He said Prof Mike Oquaye has been appointed as the governing council chairman.



He added that the infrastructure for the school is ready.