Dr. Bawumia’s 61% is no match for Mahama’s 98% victory — Western North NDC Chairman

Politics of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Western North Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Michael Aidoo, says Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s numbers in the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer elections show that he does not have the full support of the party.



On November 4, 2023, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was elected as the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections after securing 61 percent of the total votes counted.



Reacting to this, Michael Aidoo said Bawumia’s numbers show that nearly 40 percent of his party members do not want him, unlike John Dramani Mahama, who was heavily endorsed by the NDC.



He told Rainbow Radio Accra in an interview that they in the NDC knew Bawumia would win the November 4 elections, but he was personally disappointed in the numbers of the vice president.



“We knew Bawumia would win the elections, but I was disappointed in the numbers he had, even though he had the whole government machinery supporting him.”



“He still couldn’t get close to John Mahama’s numbers, and it clearly shows that even the NPP believes that we can’t put our destiny in his hands, and I firmly believe that if the delegates had voted freely, he would have lost,” Michael Aidoo told Rainbow Radio Accra.