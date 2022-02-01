Dr Bawumia presents 100 buses, 50 pickups to selected Senior High Schools

General News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has handed over 100 buses and 50 pick-ups to some selected Senior High Schools.



These are part of the 350 buses the government has earmarked to be distributed to all Senior High Schools across the country to facilitate better teaching and learning.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at a short ceremony in Accra said the government’s transformation agenda for the education sector is holistic as all the necessary resources will be provided to facilitate academic excellence.



He entreated the school authorities to put the buses to good use and ensure their regular maintenance. Mercy Darko has more.



The distribution of the 100 buses and 50 pick-ups follows a similar event in 2020 where 120 buses were delivered to Senior High Schools and agencies under the Ministry of Education.



In May 2020, 49 buses were delivered with the aim of aiding academic work in the various schools.



The 100 buses are for schools that did not benefit from the earlier deliveries in 2020.



While the 50 pick-ups are supposed to support administrative work in the beneficiary schools, the 100 buses are expected to facilitate transportation and field work in various schools to improve students’ safety, teaching and learning.



Vice President Bawumia said the government is committed to the Free SHS programme and will provide the schools with the needed resources to facilitate their work.



Vice President Bawumia reiterated the government’s commitment to education and building human capacity.



He indicated that an efficient transportation system in schools, ”will help fast track the economic transformation and development of the country as envisioned by the government”.



Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said the buses will support other measures put in place to transform the education sector and consolidate the gains made over the years.



He called on everyone to come on board and support reforms that will improve the sector.



Head Mistress of the Mamfe Girls Senior High School, Winifred Arthur, pledged the support of heads of Second Cycle schools towards the successful implementation of the free SHS programme.



It is expected that the remaining Senior High Schools will receive their share in the first quarter of 2022.