Dr. Bawumia launches ‘No Guarantor Student Loan’ policy

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, 8 June 2022, launched the No Guarantor Student Loan policy at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



The policy was a promise made by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government prior to the 2020 elections.



The aim is to make tertiary education accessible to Ghanaian youth, especially graduates from the highly subscribed Free Senior High School programme.



Dr Bawumia stated that with the No Guarantor Student Loan, “the cumbersome and restrictive scheme of students providing SSNIT contributors as guarantors before they could access student loan for tertiary education, has been abolished.”



The No Guarantor Student Loan policy makes it possible for qualified young Ghanaians to access loans to fund their tertiary education, using their Ghana card.