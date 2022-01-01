Dr Bawumia is the kind of leader Africa needs - HRH Sanusi Lamido II

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi Lamido II has extolled the leadership qualities of Vice President Bawumia.



Addressing thousands of Muslims in Kumasi during a special end of year national Quran recitation and prayer session for the country, Mohammed Sanusi II, who is also a revered Islamic Cleric in the West African sub-region, praised Dr Bawumia for his good works, both as Vice President and his commitment to promoting the work of God.



Showering Bawumia with commendations, the 14th Emir of Kano, drew similarities between himself and Ghana's Vice President as a banker, economist and University lecturer.



"His Excellency the Vice President was in the bank of Ghana at the same time I was Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.



We've seen from his experience, from his biography that after he left the Bank of Ghana, he went to St. Anthony's College Oxford, and I am now at St. Anthony's College Oxford and we seem to have a lot in common.



"I will like to join all of you in testifying that you have in him (Bawumia) a great leader with great potential.



"And these are the kinds of leaders that we need on this continent."



Mohammed Sanusi urged all to continue to pray for the Vice President so that Allah will guide his path so that he can offer good leadership to the people.



Mohammed Sanusi also commended Bawumia for his immense support in the construction of mosques, especially the Kumasi Central Mosque.



"Your Excellency, I have seen the good work you are doing with this mosque here in Kumasi."



Earlier in the week when he called on the Vice President in Accra, the renowned economist praised Dr Bawumia for leading Ghana's digitization drive, which he said has positioned Ghana ahead of his own country Nigeria, in terms of digital payments.



