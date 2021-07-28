Dr Bawumia is a champion of digitization with equity - UNDP

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s remarkable effort in spearheading Ghana's digitization drive has earned him international plaudits in recent times.



Global Development agency of the United Nations, the UNDP, is the latest body to hail Dr Bawumia for spearheading Ghana's digital transformation under the Akufo-Addo government.



After its Ghana representative, Dr Angela Rusigi, held a fruitful deliberation with Dr Bawumia on the role of digitization in achieving the SDGs, the UNDP tweeted on its official handle to commend the Vice President, describing him as a "champion of digitization."



"The Vice President of Ghana is a champion of digitization with equity to accelerate the inclusive and sustainable development," the UNDP wrote.



"Great discussion between our Resident Representative Dr Angela Lusigi and H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on our work to harness digitization as a catalyst for SDGs for people, prosperity, peace & the planet."



Dr Bawumia was recently honoured as Africa’s Africa’s Digital Revolutionary Leader of the Decade by the Initiators of Change Foundation for his leading role in Ghana's digitization drive.



On Monday, the University of Nottingham selected Dr Bawumia as the keynote speaker for its Africa Policy Dialogues on the theme "Digital transformation in the public sector: lessons and opportunities from Ghana."



The government of President Akufo-Addo identified the digitization of the Ghanaian economy as a catalyst for turning around the economy and accelerating inclusive development.



Led by Dr Bawumia and other government stakeholders, the government built its digitization success on the back of the issue of biometric national identification cards, digital addressing systems, the digitization of government agencies and services and mobile money interoperability.







