Dr. Bawumia highlights over 200 developmental projects in Zongos to NMC after receiving their manifesto proposal

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has shared the extensive achievements chalked by the NPP government in Zongo communities in the past seven years.



Dr. Bawumia made the presentation, numbering over 200 to the National Muslim Council, who called on him and his Campaign Team, to present to him their proposal for consideration into his 2024 Manifesto.



The National Muslim Council, is made up of various stakeholders in the Zongo and Muslim Community, including the Muslim Caucus of Parliament, and their proposals touched on developmental issues in education, health and other social issues.



Responding to the NMC after receiving a copy of their proposal, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP has demonstrated unquestionable commitment to the progress of the Zongo Community in the past 7 years by instituting a statutory development vehicle for Zongo Development.



"Until recently, politics in the Zongos was reduced to the provision of rice and sugar and that was it. We were not discussing policies in Zongo politics and since I got into politics, I thought this should change, that is why we have focused more on policies and structures for the Zongo communities," Dr. Bawumia said.



"We spoke about sustainable development for Zongo communities with policies, structures, and we established the Zongo Development when we got the opportunity. We have done so much in the area of educational infrastructure and scholarship, health, entrepreneurial support, astro turfs and many others as you have seen," he added.



"Our idea coming into office was that, the most important area to focus to develop people is education. So, we really focused a lot on education across the country, and in Zongo communities, through the Zongo Development Fund, we have built a number of classroom blocks, rehabilitated some, offered tertiary education grants and scholarships to many brilliant but needy students."



"In addition to this, our Free SHS policy has offered opportunities to many, including females, to have access to secondary education."



As part of the meeting, a comprehensive infrastructure and other developmental projects in Zongo communities, with names of towns and regions they are located, were projected the to delegation.



Dr. Bawumia thanked the delegation and reiterated his commitment to the development of Ghana through policies and structures, and also assured them that his campaign and manifesto teams are ready to consider inputs from the NMC, and other stakeholders, for inclusive development.



