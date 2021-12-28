Dr. Bawumia has the competence to lead the NPP - Tolon MP

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Member of Parliament for the Tolon Constituency, Habib Iddrisu, has encouraged delegates within his constituency to give their solid support to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the next flagbearer of the NPP, come next year, because of his competence and popularity.



This admonishment followed rumours that some potential aspirants and their representatives have been secretly meeting youth groups to solicit for their support, though the NPP has not sanctioned such activities.



Hon. Habib Iddrisu, who is also the Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, said that it is only proper for delegates to choose a flagbearer in line with the tradition of the NPP.



Hon Habib recounted the history of the party makeup stating that the NPP is made up of three factions that collectively represent the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition.



According to Hon. Habib, H. E. Former President John. A. Kuffour represented the Busia tradition, whiles the current President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is representing the Danquah tradition. Therefore, it will only be in the right direction for the Dombo tradition to also get its due representation through Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Apart from this traditional heritage sequence, Hon. Habib also emphasised that Dr Bawumia has the capabilities and qualities of a leader, and has practically demonstrated these traits in every position he has held over the years, which includes competence, loyalty, humility and popularity in the NPP and the country.



He reminded his constituents of how Dr Bawumia had influence in the winning of seats, and increased votes in the Northern Regions, which makes him the best candidate to lead NPP after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Hon. Habib used the opportunity to assure delegates of continued development within the Constituency and the Northern Region at large and urged them not to be influenced in any form but rather focus on fair representation for the benefit of the party.