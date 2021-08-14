Dr Bawumia can’t debate me - Lawyer James Enu

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: Osei Bonsu, Contributor

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema West, Lawyer James Enu, has said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as an overrated character whose cluelessness would easily be exposed if he were to debate him.



In an interview in Accra on Friday, Lawyer Enu said Ghanaians are waking up from a choreography of untruths, half-truths and pure hype that was used to sell Dr. Bawumia to the Ghanaian voter in the lead up to the 2016 elections and that the Vice President will be finally exposed as a man of hot air if he dares enter a debate with him.



“You know we warned Ghanaians in 2016 that this man was untruthful and that all the accolades and big titles that the NPP had given him were fanciful but unfortunately, they did not listen to us. Now everybody has learnt their lessons.



“This is the man who told us that he had arrested the depreciation of the cedi and given the padlock keys to the IGP but we all know what is happening to the cedi,” Lawyer James Enu said.



He added that the Vice President’s reputation “is now limping on a walking stick even though he is still pretending to hold his head up.”



“I dare him to a debate if he says he is the economic expert that he claims to be; by the end of that debate even what is left of his reputation will be gone.”



In 2016, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had been sold to Ghanaians as an economic whiz kid who would transform the country’s economy from its lower middle income status into a first world economy by the end of the first four years if the NPP which was in opposition was voted into office in 2016.



Dr. Bawumia himself had run down everything that the Mahama government had done including claiming that even statistical data from the Ghana Statistical Service were cooked.



Mahamudu Bawumia had also claimed that the country could be governed without borrowing and that the Mahama government was borrowing because it was lazy.



As part of the 2016 campaign, the NPP had also promised to transform the economy within 18 months. However, five years after winning power, the economy has worsened, with the country’s debt which the Akufo-Addo government had inherited at US$120billion, ballooned to over US$300billion.



And Vice President Bawumia, has mostly been the head of the government’s economic management team.



“The mess is just unbelievable, I mean even I who knew Bawumia was only boasting am shocked at the level of the mess. I knew he would mess up but not to this degree. But can you blame him? We warned Ghanaians, I mean this is the same Mahamudu Bawumia who pushed Zimbabwe’s currency into runaway inflation when he was hired to help restore it,” Lawyer Enu said.



The popular lawyer pointed out that “Bawumia’s claim that he had arrested the cedi and locked it up and given the keys to the IGP and what has subsequently happened to the cedi shows you that he has no credibility left.”



According to him, the Vice President’s “newfound love and concentration on digitization is just an attempt to take cover from the economic mess that he has orchestrated for the country. He is a PHD holder in Economics and Finance, we have a Minister for digitization, why has the Vice President left his role as the head of the economic management team and is all over the place pursue digitization?”



And Lawyer Enu also revealed that the digitization ideas that Bawumia is tooting were actually stolen from him (Lawyer Enu). “All the ideas that he is championing are ideas that I had discussed with him as an acquaintance in a meeting. Now he has taken them and is passing them off as his own ideas.”



He dared the Vice President to a debate, saying, “I would expose him for who he is.”