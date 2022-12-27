Dr Bawumia and Second Lady Samira visit ex-President Kufour to pay ‘Christmas homage’

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, the second lady Samira Bawumia, paid a visit on former President John Agyekum Kufour on Boxing Day.



The Bawumias visited the residence of the 84-year-old for a visit to pay him ‘Christmas homage’.



The Vice President shared photos from the visit on his social media handles, writing: “Samira Bawumia and I paid a Christmas homage to Former President Kufuor at his residence. It’s always refreshing to interact with Papa Kufuor,”



The former President and the Vice President have a relationship of healthy mutual admiration.



A few years ago, when Kufour remained more active in politics, he wholeheartedly endorsed the Vice President as an exceptional future leader for this country.



Speaking during an event in which the former President introduced the Vice President, he said that Ghana is extremely fortunate to have a leader like Bawumia on hand, calling him a ‘responsible politician’.



“The nation must count itself fortunate to have such a son as Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who rightly fits the role of the needed analyst. He is an economist, banker and also a responsible politician, who has a lot of experience,” said the former President.



Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has kept up a busy schedule even over the holiday period.



On Sunday, 25th December 2022, Dr Bawumia worshipped with prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah’s Glorious Word and Power Ministries for their Christmas day service.



The Vice President delivered an address to the church’s congregants, during which he said Ghanaians have a lot to be thankful to God for despite an economically challenging year.



“The birth of Jesus Christ is a very special event for humanity. Jesus was born of the virgin Mary. When Joseph brought them to Bethlehem, there was no house for them so they had to go into the manger with the animals. That is where Jesus was born.



“Jesus Christ was born in a manger but we are now waiting for him to come back and save the world from the anti-Christ. Today is a great day to celebrate for humanity. Today is also a day to give thanks to God. We sometimes labour in our problems but we have a lot to be thankful for,” he said.