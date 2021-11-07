Dr. Apaak chases Amoako Atta over poor roads in Builsa South

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: rainbowradionline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has made a strong case for his constituents over some poor roads in the area.



The MP on Friday, November 5, 2021, sought to find out when the government would work on the Fumbisi town roads.



This was when the Minister for Roads of Roads and Highways Mr. Amoako Atta, appeared before the House to answer questions.



The Minister in his response acknowledged that the MP had been consistent is asking and demanding that roads in Builsa South are fixed.



Currently, there is no road in Builsa South the MP has not filed questions on.



He said despite all these questions, the government has not taken steps to address the issues since 2017.



He is also wondering why contractors have not been sent to work on the roads in the constituency.



“Sadly, despite my efforts and the assurances from the Minister from 2017 to date, not much as been done. Contractors are not on site because thier certificates have not been paid or thier work is shoddy or both.



At some point other methods of getting the attention of the government with regards to fixing the horrible and poor roads in Builsa South would have to be deployed.”



