Dr. Anyah honoured as Africa’s Most Respected CEO in Mauritius

General News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Dr. Felix Anyah, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm at Sogakope in the Volta Region as well as Holy Trinity Medical Centre in the Greater Accra Region has received Africa’s Most Respected CEO - Health Sector Award at the event held on July 28, 2022 in Mauritius.



The Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm in Sogakope was also awarded Africa’s Best Destination Spa for Wellness Conference at this Prestigious Pan African Event.



Speaking in an interview on his return to Accra, Dr. Felix Anyah expressed his company’s gratitude to the organizers of the event dubbed Africa’s Giants hosted by the Business Executive in collaboration with the Economic Development Board in Mauritius.



According to Dr. Anyah, who is also the Board Chairman of the Volta Regional Teaching Hospital, there were about 35 Awards going to recipients from different African Countries such as Healthcare Incubator, Digital Solutions, Telecommunications, Brand Advertising and Renewable Energy going to Kenya, Mauritius, Ethiopia, South Africa and Zimbabwe respectively.



Dr. Felix Anyah, who is also the former Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has won several awards already in this country.



Speaking in a welcome address at the mammoth Thanksgiving Party attended by staff of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, comprising the hospital in Accra and the Spa and Health Farm in Sogakope, on Sunday, 7 August, 2022, Dr. Mrs. Dzormeku, the Director of Medical Services of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre, thanked the Almighty God, the Visionary leader of the facility, Dr. Felix Anyah, the Board, Management and Staff of the Medical Centre for remaining committed to the Vision, Mission, Goals and Strategies in Pioneering Wellness through Integrative Health/ Medicine for Health and Medical Tourism.





The Spa’s Wellness Healthy Lifestyle conference strategically provide Accommodation, Meals, Conference Halls to attract busy executives who may have ill-health from these lifestyle non-communicable ailments but most have no symptoms of sickness, yet may develop sudden death, strokes, heart attack, etc.



Anchored with all Orthodox Hospital professional facilities such as laboratory, X-ray, Scans, Dental Care, ECG, Ultrasound Scans, Echocardiogram, Dental Clinic, in-house Doctor, as well as physical exercise facilities, sleep promoting services, dietitian, clinical psychologists, doctors consultation, first class gym, large Kaleidoscope swimming pool, Health Shop, as well as several relaxing, detoxifying Spa services such as Infrared Sauna, Hydrotherapy, Massages, Hair Salon for males and females, cruise speed boats, Yacht, Houseboats, 100 Seater Cinema and a Club & Lounge Built on the Volta River, the Award received in Mauritius as AFRICA’S BEST DESTINATION SPA FOR WELLNESS CONFERENCE is poised to help many more business Executives to prioritize Wellness.



The Holy Trinity Spa is the preferred Destination for Honeymoon, Health Vacations, Addiction Management, Stress management, Convalescence Home, Wellness Conference, Mood Disorders-Depression, Mania, Dental Care, Weight Management, Laboratory Cholesterol and PSA Tests, Dietitian Counseling on Diet, Clinical Psychologist Counseling on Behavior Change for Wellness, Optometrist Consultation on Eyes, Physiotherapy counseling, Stress Analysis on Arrival/Departure, Medical Examinations Retreat, Facial Treatments, Pedicure and Manicure, Hair barbering for males, Hair washing /Styling , Boat Cruises, Yacht Cruises, Wellness Body Massages, Aromatherapy Hydro-Massage Jacuzzi Bath, Honeymoon Delux Houseboat Cruising and Kinetic Sports.



The success of the Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm is due to its Vision, Mission to provide structures, Operations for the 10 Pillars for Wellness: