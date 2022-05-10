Dr. Akoto is the best to lead NPP among the aspirants

Politics of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: Western Region Patriots

THE LEGEND DR. OWUSU AFRIYIE AKOTO...



Anytime the party's intra-party elections are approaching, there that you hear names upon names, lobbying upon lobbying, and manipulation upon manipulation, but one thing clear in our minds is that; people have gone through hell to bring the party to the level that we find ourselves.



The toil of our forefathers should be indispensable and paramount to our current political discourse. The blood that was shared for us should be something we all must cherish and value so that we can keep forging ahead as we all want to break the eight (8) this time around.



We, the Contemporary Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) believe that Dr. Afriyie Akoto stands tall when it comes to having the grassroots at heart. Dr. Akoto has demonstrated good faith by supporting thousands of youth through his personal contributions as well as in the agricultural sector.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s contribution to the party's communication outfit is very immense and worth commending in the party's "World Bank ie Ashanti Region, and across the country is as well very tremendous.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto is a legend based on tracing the historical antecedent of this party to the current administration. In furtherance, Dr. Afriyie Akoto is the right man to lead NPP based on integrity, patriotism, competence, and as well, very outspoken.



Any minister who occupies the Agricultural Ministry is seen as the "father and mother" of that nation because the Agricultural Ministry is to feed the country's citizenry and preserve the generation for the future and indeed he has demonstrated this for the past 6 years, and that's why we have confidence and hope in him to lead the elephant family to that victory we're yearning for.



We, the contemporary youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-Western region have endorsed Dr. Akoto, and we hope and believe that the party will give him the opportunity to serve by endorsing him as the next flagbearer and subsequently winning the 2024 general elections to become Ghana's next president.



Thank you!



Fidel

0263344025



Blueprint

0558105564