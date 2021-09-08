Dr. Agumenu calls for restoration of Constitutional rule in Guinea

General News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr Agumenu wants ECOWAS and African Union to intervene in the Guinea situation



• Last Sunday a group of soldiers announced the takeover of the country



• According to Dr Agumenu, the organizations must take steps to restore Constitutional rule



Former Special Aide to ex-president Rawlings, Dr Donald Agumenu, has urged organizations such as ECOWAS and African Union to intervene in the current situation in Guinea to ensure the restoration of constitutional government.



Dr Agumenu made the comment in a tweet, following the toppling of Alpha Condé in Guinea last Sunday by the Military.



On Sunday night, a group of soldiers announced the takeover in a broadcast on state TV stating that regional governors had been replaced by military commanders. They said the ousted 83-year-old president was safe but in detention.



Leader of the coup Col Mamady Doumbouya stated that his soldiers had seized power because they wanted to end rampant corruption, human rights abuse, and mismanagement.



Col Doumbouya said a new "union" government would be formed in weeks.



But Dr. Donald Agumenu, a former close ally to the late President Jerry John Rawlings, noted that it will be unjust for the military to continue to rule over the country.



"Regional and International Bodies must take diligent steps towards constitutional restoration and rule of law in Guinea to reinforce the will of the people," Dr. Donald Agumenu said while urging for calm.



Guinea faces major political uncertainty regardless, according to reports. Alpha Conde had only been re-elected for a third presidential term last November. The military has not revealed a broader plan for governing the country, other than an announcement to replace regional governors with military commanders.



Some fear that the coup will mark the return of military rule to Guinea, a country that's no stranger to volatility.