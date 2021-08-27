Dr. Agumenu calls for calm after two Togolese soldiers beat Ghanaian to death over missing SIM card

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Two Togolese soldiers brutally assaulted a Ghanaian to death on Monday



• Dr. Agumenu has called on the family of the deceased not to retaliate



• He wants the law to deal with the soldiers



A former special aide to the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has called for calm in the midst of tension following the death of a Ghanaian who was brutally assaulted by two Togolese soldiers over a missing SIM card.



The young man identified as Félix Bedi Gedzah, met his untimely death shortly after being conveyed to a hospital after he was beaten by the soldiers.



A statement sighted by GhanaWeb stated that the soldiers mentioned in this case were "on duty at the so-called 'Number 20' 'post in Akato-Viépé (Canton of Aflao Sagbado / prefecture of the Gulf) on the line border Togo - Ghana.”



According to the statement, the soldiers asked the victim who is familiar with them, to help them recharge a cell phone. The soldiers put in a search for the late Félix Bedi Gedzah when he failed to return their cell phones until evening.



He was later found with the phone but without the SIM card and tried to escape when he couldn't provide explanations for the whereabouts of the item.



The Togolese soldiers arrested him and physically assaulted him until he passed out. His body was conveyed to the Sylvanus Olympio CHU in Lomé.



In the midst of this, some family members of Felix and people of Kopeyia, a town in the Ketu South District of Ghana, are planning to avenge the death of their own.



However, Dr Donald Agumenu has called for calm in order for the rule of law to take action.



In a statement issued to the media on Wednesday 25th August 2021, Dr. Agumenu called on the right authorities in Ghana and Togo to take steps to investigate the matter.



"In the wake of the alleged beating to death of a young man from Kopeyia, a town in the Ketu South District of Ghana, by two Togolese policemen, and the ensuing tension within the community, I'm calling for calm as the authorities from the two countries take steps to investigate the matter."



He added that "In moments like this, there's always the urge to inflame the situation or people's feelings but we must not jump to conclusions as there are implications for the bilateral relations between the two countries.



"Whiles, we comfort the family, we should also be mindful of the complexities that may arise if a diligent approach is not deployed in mitigating the situation for a peaceful resolution.



"There needs to be calm and the proper caution regarding this occurrence which has certainly caused nervousness and tension within Kopeyia community."



He also urged the bereaved family to take heart at this difficult moment.







