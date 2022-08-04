Dr Afisah Zakariah wins Best Performed Chief Director Award

Regional News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Afisah Zakariah, for the third consecutive time, has been awarded ‘Best Performed Chief Director’ for year 2021.



It is often said that; “a nation that does not reward its heroes/heroines is not worth dying for” and it is in this light if that the Civil Service has decided to recognise the contributions of its selfless hardworking citizens.



A medical Doctor by profession, Madam Afisah Zakariah who hails from Bole in the Savannah Region has worked in the public space for over 30 years and has served in various capacities including being Chief Director for the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Planning, and currently at the Gender Ministry.



She has worked diligently and inspired the younger generations in her quest to contribute her bid to the growth of mother Ghana.