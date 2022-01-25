Dr Adutwum urges donors , international community to support the nation's transformation agenda

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has asked the international community and donor agencies to support the government to transform the country through education.



He explained that as development partners, there was the need for them to buy into Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's dream of transforming the nation's economy through education.



Dr. Adutwum made the call when the Deputy Ambassador for Qatar, Mohammed I K Al Rumaihi, paid a courtesy call on him in Accra.



The call was to deepen the ties between the two nations and also work towards enhancing the development of both countries.



The Education Minister explained to him the various educational reforms being undertaken by the Government that is all geared towards positioning the country to be at par with other developing countries.



He mentioned Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) as the focus of the Government to position the country to meet the 21st-century market needs.



Dr. Adutwum urged all development partners of the country to show interest and create products or areas of interest and see how they could contribute to shaping the nation's development agenda.



The Deputy Ambassador, Mohammed I K Al Rumaihi, lauded the government for the feat chalked so far in the various facets of the economy.



He was particularly happy with the peace prevailing in the country, making the country the toast of all nations and a destination for investors.



The Deputy Ambassador pledged to meet the leadership of the nation's education sector again to have a critical look at areas the two could collaborate to support for the development of the country.