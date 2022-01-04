Dr Adutwum donates to officers of Security Agencies

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has presented assorted food items to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Security Agencies operating in his Constituency in the Ashanti region.



The Security Agencies which benefited from the package were the Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).



Items presented to them were bags of rice, cooking oil and canned fish among others.



Dr Adutwum use the occasion to commend the Security Agencies for their dedication and commitment towards ensuring that Ghanaians lived in peace to undertake their daily businesses.



He was particularly happy with the peaceful way this year's Christmas and New Year festivities took place which attested to the hard work of the Security Agencies and other stakeholders in the country.



Dr Adutwum, who is also the Minister of Education, also commended all Ghanaians for the peaceful way the nation celebrated the yuletide which was a sign of maturity and love for one another irrespective of political, religious, social, ethnic affiliations.



He assured all Ghanaians of the Government's preparedness to support operations of the security agencies to ensure that they operate effectively for the good of all.



The Bosomtwe District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr Eric Akwaboah, on behalf of the beneficiaries, lauded the MP for the support which would go a long way to boost their morale in their daily operations.



He pledged that the Security Agencies would continue to protect the peace and tranquillity in the country.



The District Commander appealed to Ghanaians especially, the youth, to be law-abiding to ensure that peace prevailed at all times in the country.