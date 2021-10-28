Dr. Adu Boateng named ‘Father of Modern Homeopathic Personality of the Year’

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic, Dr. Adu Boateng, has won the coveted Father of Modern Homeopathic Personality of the Year Award at the just-ended African Health CEOs and Legends Award.



At the 10th African Health CEOs and Legends Awards 2021 held at the MJ Grand Hotel, East Legon in Accra, the renowned healthcare practitioner who is widely known for his contribution to the homeopathic and health sector came out tops of his contemporaries.



Dr. Adu Boateng’s immense contribution and pivotal role played in bringing modern homeopathy to Ghana made him stand tall among his peers, hence the award.



As a pioneer, Dr. Adu Boateng has elevated the status of homeopathy in Ghana and beyond. Several doctors, under the auspices of Dr. Boateng have been trained in the field. Today numerous homeopathic clinics have been established across the country, thanks to his efforts.



Dr. Adu Boateng is not just prominent for being the spearheader of modern homeopathy in Ghana but also widely known for his achievements in the field and the healthcare sector.



He has been conferred with a plethora of awards and accolades owing to his unwavering commitment, dedication, and tireless work as a distinguished healthcare practitioner.



Some of the awards include ‘Homeopathic CEO of the Year’ (2019), Pioneer in Homeopathic Treatment of the Year (2018), Most Outstanding Practitioner in Homeopathic Care of the Year’, Best Practitioner in Homeopathic Treatment 2018)



Dr. Adu Boateng thanked the organizers for recognizing his works and the path he created years ago which has now cemented his status as a pioneer in the field of homeopathy in Ghana.



“I am humbled to receive this prestigious award. Today, I feel honoured that the role I played in making sure alternative medicine is recognized and accepted nationwide as a form of treatment have yielded positive result,” Dr. Boateng said. “I’m deeply appreciative to the organizers for recognizing my efforts.”



Dr Boateng established Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic some 11 years ago. Today, it has become household name in the healthcare sector providing quality healthcare and unparalleled services; promoting and advancing the science of homeopathy.



As a forward-looking health delivery outlet, Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic continues to provide the very latest research-based homeopathic treatments with a service that is second to none. The clinic is committed to patient satisfaction as the primary driver of its healthcare delivery.



