Dr Adam Bonaa chairs committee inaugurated to fight destruction of public roads

General News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Adam Bonaa arrests driver spilling concrete on road



Driver, others fined for spilling concrete on road



Roads and Highways Ministry inaugurates committee to protect public roads



The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta, has inaugurated a nine-member committee to work under his ministry by fighting against the destruction of public roads.



In a post announcing his appointment, chairman of the Committee, Dr Kaziyiri Adam Bonaa said the committee among other things has been mandated to map out plans that will ensure safety on Ghanaian roads and fight against the spilling and depositing of unwanted materials on roads.



“Yesterday the Hon Minister of Roads and Highways inaugurated the MHR’s committee responsible for prevention, education/advocacy, monitoring and enforcement of spillages of foreign hazardous materials such as pre-mixed concrete, other construction materials (sand, stones, etc.), fuel/oil leaks from haulage tankers, dirty oil dumps from fitters/mechanics fixing broken down vehicles on public roads, tricycle refuse collectors, sewage trucks and all other materials which does not form part of the road infrastructure thereby damaging public roads constructed with tax payers’ money costing millions/billions of dollars,” the committee chairman wrote on his Facebook page.





Citing an example of what the duties of the committee entails, Dr Bonaa pointed out that there are several unauthorized speed ramps on roads nationwide. He indicated that the work of the committee will go a long way in managing this situation which causes damage to vehicles plying such roads.



“Anyone who attempts to travel to most of the remote areas of this country would usually come across illegal road ramps causing accidents and damaging vehicles. Those who erect these ramps aren’t aware it’s against the law to do so (regulation 113 of road traffic regulation 2012,LI 2180)





“In the coming weeks the committee would rollout its plans to ensure public roads are safe to use nationwide,” he added.



Dr. Bonaa in the past weeks has been embarking on a one-man campaign against the spilling of mixed concrete on public roads.



His efforts have seen him effect a citizen’s arrest on two occasions leading to the prosecution and imposition of fines on the perpetrators.



As chairman of the new committee inaugurated by the roads and highways ministry, Dr Bonaa will be joined by 8 other members - Ing Francis Ahlidza, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Ing Ben Kusi Adomah, Ing Mrs. Ekua Dadzi, Ing Jonathan Ofushene, Mr K Osei-Asante, Mr Kofi Bawuah and Supt Dr Samuel Sasu member.



