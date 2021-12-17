Dr Adam Bonaa Chairs UG Committee on recent students’ clash

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

The Committee Chair leading a probe into the October 29, 2021, clash between some students of the University of Ghana, Dr Kaziyiri Adam Bonaa has spoken about the progress of the committee’s work.



Taking to his Facebook page to give an update on the committee’s work, Dr Bonaa noted that more than 25 witnesses have so far appeared before the committee following the commencement of their work to investigate the clash between residents of the Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls that led to the destruction of several properties on the university campus.



According to the Committee Chair, they have received testimonies from witnesses made up of selected students of the University of Ghana and their leaders, members of the school management, lecturers, security officers of the school and the police.



“I must say my committee members have put in 101% so far!



“Over 25 persons or more have so far been invited to come and give testimony, these comprises of selected members of the following: UG students and their leaders, members of UG management, lecturers, UG security, the Police, UTAG etc. Cooperation from invitees has been great so far,” he noted.



While urging anyone with information around the clash to volunteer the information to the committee, Dr Bonaa disclosed that the committee has so far heard some revealing testimonies from the witnesses who have testified in the ongoing probe.



“Revelations at sittings so far have been very revealing and in the coming weeks the committee should be done with its work and our report duly submitted to the university.



“You can always reach out if you saw, heard and have some information that might be of interest to the committee’s work,” he added.



Acting Vice Chancellor of UG sets up committee to probe students clash



Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs (ASA) for the University of Ghana, Professor Daniel Frimpong Ofori, set up a committee to investigate the clash between residents of Commonwealth Hall and Mensah Sarbah Hall, which occurred on Saturday October 30, 2021.



Residents of the two halls clashed in front of the Student Representative Council (SRC) Union building when there were delays in releasing the final election results for a presidential run-off election held on Friday October 29, 2021.



The residents pelted stones and broken bottles at each other, leading to the destruction of properties including cars.



The committee members include; Dr Adam Bonaa - Security Analyst (Chairman), Professor Martin Oteng Ababio - Ag Provost College of Education (member), Professor Rosina Kyeremanteng Dept of Animal Biology & Conservation Science/Member, Dr Fredrick Boamah- Research Fellow, Legon Centre for international Affairs and Diplomacy (member), Mr. Charles Kofinti - Ag. Director Physical Development and Municipal Services and Mr Augustine Amissare – Snr Assistant Registrar, Sports Directorate (Secretary to the Committee).



In his recent Facebook post, the chairman of the committee noted their terms of reference to include; investigate the clashes, identify the remote and immediate causes, identify all the actors involved as well as any other issues germane to the clashes and provide appropriate recommendations to UG management.







