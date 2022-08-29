Dozens of passengers sustain injuries in accident at Assin Kwaata

Regional News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A large number of passengers onboard a Hyundai H100 minibus sustained injuries after the vehicle crashed at Assin Kwaataa in the Assin South District of the Central Region Monday morning.



All the injured persons including the driver have been rushed to St Francis Xavier Hospital for treatment.



The driver was said to be overspeeding and lost control of the vehicle forcing it to somersault and land upside down.



A team of MTTD officers from the Assin Fosu Division led by the station officer, Chief Inspector Joseph Boateng on hearing the news swiftly went to the scene to initiate an investigation into the cause of the accident.



The preliminary investigation conducted by the police revealed that the vehicle on reaching Assin Kwaata township attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead of it but lost control of the steering wheel and went into a ditch.



Police as part of their investigation have visited the injured at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital.