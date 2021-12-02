Dozen NPP MPs wanted to vote against the 2022 budget – Captain Smart alleges

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Captain Smart says some NPP MPs wanted to vote against the 2022 budget



He said the party was saved by backbencher, Mpraeso MP



He claims the MP suggested the Majority walk out of the chamber



Godsbrain Blessed Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM's Morning Show, is alleging that about a dozen NPP MPs wanted to vote against the 2022 budget which was presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Speaking on the Monday, November 29 edition of his show, Smart stated that the party was saved by a backbencher, Davis Opoku Ansah, who is the MP for Mpraeso.



“Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, noted the budget was a useless budget; he cries in chambers anytime he reads the budget but he cannot say it. The Mpraeso MP studied the trend and noted that if the approval of the budget goes into voting, it would be even.



“Some NPP MPs about twelve of them wanted to vote against the budget…almost twelve of NPP MPs wanted to vote against the budget when the approval process had entered into voting…so, what happened was that the Mpraeso MP saved the party…how I wish I had the power like I would have made the Mpraeso MP a senior minister immediately.



“How come the Mpraeso MP, who is a backbencher, instructed the Majority to stage a walkout, can you imagine?” he asked.



Parliament has approved the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government presented by Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17.



The budget was approved in the absence of MPs from the Minority, who declined to participate in the business of the day.



In their absence, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta re-submitted the 2022 Budget, which was unanimously approved by the Majority MPs.



The sitting on Tuesday was delayed by hours of meetings between the Majority and Minority leadership aimed at exploring how to cure what has been termed by the Majority as unconstitutionality by Speaker Alban Bagbin.