Double your hard work to break the eight – Kwahuhene to NPP executives

Politics of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, has admonished the National Executives of the New Patriotic Party to eschew any differences that might have arisen from the just-ended elections and unite with the rank and file of the party to break the eight-year jinx of governance in the 4th Republican Political dispensation.



Daasebre Akuamoah gave the counsel when a delegation of the newly elected executives led by the National Chairman, Mr. Stephen Ntim, and the General Secretary Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, called on him at his palace at Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Sunday, July 24th, 2022.



He advised the new executives to adopt innovative ways of showcasing the good deeds of the NPP government by improving the party’s communication structure, working with traditional lenders, and, most importantly, ensuring that the government focuses on the eradication of poverty, creation of jobs, and construction of roads.





Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II intimated that extra hard work, love, unity, and grassroots involvement are the only sure way of keeping the NPP in power.



To hit the ground running, Mr. Stephen Ntim had convened a retreat for the executives over the weekend to deliberate on the best way to approach and execute the Breaking-the-8 year jinx agenda.



Mr. Ntim, on behalf of the team, thanked Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II for the immense support the government has received over the years from the traditional rulers.



He assured the Omanhene of the party’s continuous collaboration with the traditional leadership and rulers to promote national development.