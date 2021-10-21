Double-up efforts to free up space for govt affordable housing scheme – Jinapor to Lands C’ssion

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has charged the Lands Commission to speed up efforts to free up space for the commencement of government affordable housing schemes and other projects on the Amrahia Dairy farms.



The Minister declared that affordable housing is a project that is dear to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and has given express instructions to develop affordable housing schemes in the country to help provide housing for public officials and public servants.



Mr. Jinapor said this when he led a team from the Ministry and the Lands Commission to inspect progress on the return of lands to pre-acquisition owners of the Amrahia Dairy Farms sandwiched between the La Nkwantanan Madina and Adenta Municipalities, on Wednesday, 20th October 2021.



Addressing the media, Mr. Jinapor disclosed that the Amrahia farms, which is about 1,381 arches wide, is a portion of state lands that the government is finding ways to put to better use and by this vision, the land is being demarcated for affordable housing among other developmental projects.



Explaining how this demarcation will be done, he said "from my understanding, we have some 1381 acres of land here and there is a proposal for us to release part of this land to the Amrahia families, part is going to be for the farm, and part of it is going to be freed up for the affordable housing."



He added that the sum up of land to be handed over to the families and chiefs is up to 40% and this he said will be in lieu of compensation to them with the remaining 60% going into agricultural prospects and the national housing project.



He, therefore, asked that they speed up work to ensure the closure of the proposal.



Mr. Jinapor also called on the chief of Amrahia and other allied villages to work together to prevent any form of land litigations or misunderstanding which will in the end jeopardise the efforts being made.



"The moment there is a split between these families and chiefs, it becomes a problem," he conceded.



For his part, the Technical Director for Lands, Mr. Maxwell Nsarfoa gave the assurance that by the end of the year all the technical discussions on the land demarcation will be brought to a closure.



Accompanying the Minister, with the Technical director on this inspection was Ag. Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr. James Ebenezer Dadson and other key officials from the Ministry and the Lands Commission.