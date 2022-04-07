Double salary scandal: Supreme Court orders for MPs to be served with substituted service

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Supreme Court has granted permission for a writ to be served on nine appointees of ex-President John Dramani Mahama via substituted service for a case filed against them alleging that they took double salaries when they were working as MPs and ministers.
The suit was filed last year by the Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, a.k.a Abronya DC, for the Court to get the appointees of Mahama who took double salaries to refund the monies to the state after the proper interpretation of Article 98 of the 1992 Constitution, citinewsroom.com reports.
Article 98 bars MPs from holding profiting positions without the authorization of the Speaker of Parliament.
The appointees to be served the writ includes Haruna Iddrisu, Alhassan Azong, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Eric Opoku, Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Mark Owen Woyongo, Comfort Doyoe Ghanasah, and Aquinas Tawiah Quansah.
The Court granted the permission to serve the writ via substituted service because the Lawyer for Abronya DC, Seth Gyapong Oware, explained that it was impossible to serve the former Mahama appointees with the writ invoking the original jurisdiction of the Court and the applicant’s Statement of Claims in person.
The Supreme Court Judge, who presided over the case, His Lordship Clemence Honyenuga, said that “good and substantial reasons have been urged for the grant of the application.”
His Lordship Honyenuga ordered that copies of the Writ and Statement of Claims be posted on the notice boards at some public places, including the Supreme Court, Parliament, and the High Court at the Law Court Complex and that they should also be published in the Daily Guide and Daily Graphic newspapers.