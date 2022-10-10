Double money charm doesn’t exist – Kwaku Bonsam tells public

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Renowned Fetish Priest, Kwaku Bonsam has dismissed the existence of what many describe as double money charm.



According to him, no such charm exists and that fetish priests who advertise on TV claiming to have such powers are fake, urging the public not to trust them.



His comment comes on the back of the arrest of popular fetish priest turned pastor, Patricia Asiedua a.k.a. Nana Agradaa over allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.



On Saturday, videos emerged on social media of her victims wailing at the church premises at Weija in Accra after she allegedly swindled them.



Nana Agradaa is said to have earlier promised on TV to give away GH¢300,000 to her congregation with the guarantee of doubling any amount of money an individual offers her.



The news drew a large crowd to the church on Saturday to give various amounts of money with the hope of having it multiplied.



But Nana Agradaa after taking their monies, shut her church doors and absconded after delivering a sermon.



Commenting on the development in an interview on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, Kwaku Bonsam stated Ghanaians will continue to fall victim to such scams if they don’t wise up and stop their greed.



He stressed that if there existed any money-doubling charm he would have utilized it and donate billions of Ghana Cedis to the State to prevent the country from seeking a bailout from the IMF.



“There’s nothing like double money, pocket no dry charm in the world, believe me, it does not exist. If it existed, I would have conjured money for President Akufo-Addo.



"I would have given him several billions of Ghana Cedis so that we don’t go to the IMF for a bailout. If double money charm existed, I would have used it for my benefit and bought myself a private jet by now.



"Some of these fetish priests who come on TV and show bundles of cash sometimes connive with some back to collect the cash, and after they are done with their TV shows, they return the money. I say again, if double money charm existed, I would have told you.” Kwaku Bonsam stated.