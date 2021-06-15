Double best fit to be an Informant not an operative - Security Analyst

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Security operative, Bright Ernest Akomea popularly known as ‘Double’ is unfit for his current position according to Security Analyst, Adam Bona.



He is of the view that he could at best be assigned the role of an informant at most and not his current position as an operative into mainstream operations.



“This is not a normal thing. But he goes ahead to confirm the suspicion that party faithful are usually taken into the national security. The main point is, is he qualified to be in the mainstream National Security? I will say no. At best is, he is just an informant assigned with a specific duty. He went out there to train in arms, learn how to arm, disarm and discharge firearms- for me is not the best,” Bona disclosed



Arguing further he observed that English is the official language of the country and the inability of an operative to read and write is also a minus on the part of such a person.



“This is not a way to go. We have various individuals who are likely to be enlisted into the National Security. The man ‘Double’ would qualify as someone who I will refer to as an informant. Our national language is English and not any of our local languages. And therefore to be taken into any of the formal public service institutions, you are supposed to have the ability to read and write.” He observed.



The Operative during his appearance at the Emil Short Commission revealed that he had a three-weeks training before being enlisted into the National Security as an operative.



According to him, within the period they were taken through crowd control and pound-to-pound combat, map reading among others at Asutuare before passing out.