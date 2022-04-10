Dorsons School marks Hosanna as a prelude to 2022 Easter

Religion of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: GNA

Dorsons Complex School, Community One, site four, has started the commemoration of the 2022 Easter celebration with the ‘Hosanna-Palm march’ which signifies Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.



The ‘Dorsons Hosanna-Palm March’ was marked by the headmaster, teachers, and pupils who marched through the enclave of the Community waving palm branches amidst drumming, singing, and dancing.



Mr Kingsford Ofori, Headmaster of Dorsons in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema said the jubilation was about the Easter festival, stressing that the school yearly organizes the ‘Dorsons Hosanna-Palm March’ to enable the children to understand the essence of the event.



Mr Ofori said they are trying to remind the community that Jesus Christ came to die for the world and because of his death our sins had been forgiven so they should try to do what was right.



Mr Ofori said the school was established in 1994 and they have the Junior High Department, Primary and Pre-school, and have achieved many successes in terms of academics, debate, and sports.



He described the school as home, and not a school because of the cordial relations between the teachers and the pupils, the children refer to them as their parents.



Miss Princess Sadzi a Junior High School pupil, who is in form one expressed excitement about the activity because it was the death of Christ and the friends out there should go to church, and listen to the word of God to enrich their lives because Jesus would be coming soon.