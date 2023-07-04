Dormahene’s calls to halt Gyakye Quayson’s trial an abuse of the judiciary – CDD boss

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Programs Manager at the Centre of Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD-Ghana) Mr Paul Mensah Abrampah has described the appeal by the Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area and the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Oseadeoyo Agyeman Badu II to end the criminal trial against Mr James Gyakye Quayson as an abuse of the judiciary should President Akufo-Addo accept his plea.



“If he says the president has the power to stop the judiciary on trial, then it means the President has abused the independence of the judiciary. When that is done, it will only confirm the perception that, the Executive has been abusing the independence of the Judiciary”, Mr Paul Mensah Abrampah argued.



According to him, the plea by Oseadeoyo Agyeman Badu II when obeyed will only confirm the perception that the Executive arm of government over the years has been infringing on the independence of the Judiciary.



“In most cases people accuse governments of manipulating the judiciary and also say they do not make the judiciary an independent body. One of these is what the Dormahene has said. If we want to build a strong institution in this country, then Dormahene shouldn’t have said what he said”. Mr Paul Mensah Abrampah said this on Angel FM Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



The comment by Mr Mensah Abrampah comes as a response to an appeal made by Oseadeoyo Agyeman Badu II Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area who is also a High Court Judge to the President of the Republic to discontinue the trial of embattled Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



Oseadeoyo Agyeman Badu II has also urged the Attorney General to file a Nolle Prosequi to end the trial of the re-elected MP for the Assin North constituency.



“As a matter of urgency, I am appealing to the president of the republic that if he has any role to play in that trial should be aborted. The Attorney General should as a matter of urgency file a nolle prosequi to end that particular decision,” Oseadeoyo Agyeman Badu II made the appeal at the John Evans Atta Mills 10th Anniversary Commemorative lecture held in Sunyani.



“Honestly, I don’t see the benefits this prosecution will bring Ghanaians. If he is in court, he can’t fulfil his mandate so the president and the Attorney General should do something urgently to end this matter, so we move on as Ghanaians,” he added