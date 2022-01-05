Dormaahene supports school and market projects

General News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: GNA

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area has pledged 100 bags of cement and GHC 5,000 to support the pavement works of the Bomaa Market.



He also pledged another 100 bags of cement and GHc 5,000 to support the ongoing infrastructure development at the Bomaa Senior High School”.



Osageyfo Badu II, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs announced his support when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



Osagyefo raised the concern



The paramount chief earlier joined the people of the town which falls under the Dormaa stool lands in a clean-up exercise.



The clean-up exercise had been replicated in 88 out of the 106 communities in the traditional area.



He expressed worry about an alleged slashing of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), the major source of funding to spearhead development in local communities, saying it would be inappropriate to reduce the quantum of the fund.



He cautioned the people against indiscriminate littering and dumping of refuse and advised them to maintain proper hygiene and good environmental and sanitary practices to guard against the outbreak of communicable diseases in the area.



The Paramount Chief maintained that the people's history remained their dignity, and asked the chiefs and people of the area not to allow the over 107 years of history to be distorted or rewritten.



"I will not lie about our history. I don’t have any issue with anyone, but I will not allow any person to distort our culture and history.



“Abanpredease (Dormaahene palace) got its name from this town because historically the then chief stayed at the top of a story building called Aban which had sets of drums (Prede) being played at its ground floor”, the Paramount Chief explained.



He said the two years of protracted dispute in the area after the demise of the chief of Bomaa was disturbing and asked the Bomaa Royal Family to allow peace to prevail and enstool a new chief who also served as the Nifahene of the Dormaa Traditional Council.



Osagyefo Badu II gave the assurance that tight security would be provided for the enstoolment of a new chief for the town, and promised to rehabilitate the chief's palace in the town to a befitting status.



He promised to provide GHC2, 000 interest-free loan to 10 deserving traders in the area, saying an additional GHC2, 000 would be provided to traders who could repay the loan within 12 months to enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the people.



Osagyefo Badu II also advised the people to adhere to the COVID-19 health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the area, and warned illegal chainsaw operators to stop their unscrupulous activities thereby depleting forest resources in the area.



Nana Agyei Baffour, the Benkumhene of Bomaa, and the Acting Chief of the area called on the people to cherish and promote peace and social cohesion for the purpose of development.



He later presented two cartons of soft drink, a ram and an undisclosed sum of money to the paramount chief, who joined the people to weed, picked plastic waste, desilted choked gutters and swept the street of the Bomaa Township in the clean-up.