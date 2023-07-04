Dormaahene’s chances of becoming Supreme Court Justice could be dented – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II could fail to rise to the level of Supreme Court justice citing recent comments on topical legal issues.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in an interview on Twi-speaking Pure FM in Kumasi (July 3) said he disagreed with the Dormaahene’s call for a discontinuance of the criminal trial of Assin North Member of Parliament-elect, James Gyakye Quayson.



The Dormaahene, currently a High Court judge, called on government to file a nolle prosequi in the Quayson trial explaining among others that it was time to move on and not appear to disrespect the people of Assin North and Ghana.



He also criticized the Supreme Court decision that ousted Quayson from office as an MP triggering the June 27 by-election which Quayson won.



The Majority Leader cautioned that such critique was unhelpful to the future appointment of the Dormaahene because he will be questioned about it by the Appointments Committee of Parliament during vetting and it could form the basis of his ‘disqualification.’



“Justices swear by the Constitution, so if you say you will act contrary to what the Constitution says, what is the implication? You have sworn to protect the Constitution come what may, and you claim you won’t work with it?



“It is a weighty matter; it is not at all trivial because Nana Dormaahene is not that old and he could at a point qualify to go to the Supreme Court.



“If that happens and you come before the Appointment Committee and you are asked about this comment, it could be the case that because of it you don’t qualify to be a Supreme Court Justice,” he cautioned.



James Quayson had pleaded not guilty to five charges of deceit of the public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.



The charges relate to his participation in the 2020 polls at a time he supposedly held dual citizenship.



The Accra High Court ordered a daily trial, which ruling has been challenged by his lawyers in the Court of Appeal.



