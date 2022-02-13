Dormaahene quotes Chieftaincy Act to make argument about Otumfuo's supremacy

General News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II has emphasized that it cannot be said that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is bigger than him.



The Dormaahene, having dominated the news some weeks ago is back for the same reason – accusing the Asantehene of twisting history.



Otumfuo in his last response to the Dormaahene with whom he has been engaging in a back and forth banter, stated that allegiance to the Golden Stool which he occupies is a privilege and not servitude as the Dormaahene was reported to have alleged.



According to Otumfuo who sent his response to the Dormaahene during the first meeting of the Asante Traditional Council for the year, the Dormaahene owes allegiance to the Ashanti Kingdom and that he was not engaging any falsehood by stating such fact.



However in a new video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Dormaahene has pointed out certain claims made by Otumfuo and Ashantis which he insists are untrue.



Among other things, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II who is a High Court Judge, said that contrary to assertions by the people of Ashanti, the constitution of Ghana does not regard Otumfuo to be above other paramount chiefs.



He said that Otumfuo, by the setup of the Ashanti chieftaincy structure, is elevated above paramountcies under his jurisdiction.



However, the Dormaahene added that the authority of Otumfuo is limited to his jurisdiction, adding that the Chieftaincy Act puts the Asantehene and all paramount chiefs in one category.



“It is not because I don’t respect you or dislike you, because some of us are your equals. But sometimes they (Ashantis) say ‘our king is bigger than everyone.’ That is a lie, I am a learned lawyer and when you go into the Chieftaincy Act, it lists the categories of traditional leaders in Ghana.



“In the first category it says Asantehene and Paramount Chiefs, followed by divisional chiefs, sub-divisional chiefs, Odikros and other chiefs as recognised by the National House of Chiefs.’ Is that a lie? do you classify something above another when they are all placed in a defined category of say ‘A’?”



Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II explained that the status of Otumfuo as a king is due to the chieftaincy structure of the Ashanti Kingdom where he has other paramount chiefs under him.



He added that same cannot be said for other jurisdictions where the head are paramount chiefs and emphasized that this does not make Otumfuo superior to other paramount chiefs who are placed in the same category as him in the constitution.



“The reason why the constitution made it so is because when you go to the Ashanti Kingdom all the Omanhenes fall under someone. But that law works only in Ashanti. So can the Ashantis say Asantehene is bigger than the Okyehene or Yaa Naa, Nayiri, Yagbonwura or other chiefs including Techimanhene or Drobonhene? Nana we are all equal. But when it comes to your jurisdiction, you remain the superior but when you come to Dormaa you’ll be equal as the Dormaahene. So they need to do away with that assertion, else we will be coming back to the same issue everyday. Because if they don’t agree, neither will we agree,” he said.



While making his point, the Dormaahene stated that it does not fall within the domain of any president to put Otumfuo above paramount chiefs.



He thus dared any president to attempt to do such, saying he will abdicate his stool if a successful constitutional amendment puts Otumfuo above paramount chiefs.



“I am looking forward to a president who will say he is big and is therefore going to change the laws and reclassify Asantehene in category A and put Paramount Chiefs in category B. if he goes more than a week on the presidency seat after that I, Agyemang Badu will abdicate my stool.



“I will however plead with Ghanaians to give reverence to the Asantehene and will also notify Ashantes that the authority you give to your king is limited to Asante, it doesn’t extend to Bono or any other jurisdiction. Once we all accept that Ghana will be a happy place,” he added.



