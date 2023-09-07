Dormaahene has never said he is an NDC member – Uncle chides NPP youth organiser

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mustapha Salam has been challenged to prove his claim that the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, His Majesty Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II has admitted to being a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to Yaw Bright, an uncle of Daasebre Agyeman Badu II, the Dormaahene has never made any such pronouncement anywhere.



"The young man’s claim yesterday did not sit well at all and I would want to believe that maybe he doesn’t know or he has deliberately chosen to peddle lies.



"Nana Agyeman Badu II has not stood anywhere in Ghana to claim he is a member of the NDC. He presides over a big paramountcy which has subjects belonging to all political parties so he has no right to claim to belong to any party and he has never done such.



“I want to question the man to tell me where Osagyefo ever stood to say he is an NDC member or has a party card?” he queried on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia morning show.



Daasebre Agyeman Badu II who has been vocal on issues of governance and politics has serially been accused of being an ally of the opposition.



The NPP national youth organiser according to host of Ade Akye Abia, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on the Tuesday, September 5, 2023, edition of his show accused the Dormaahene of admitting to being an NDC member.



However according to Yaw Bright, the Dormaahene who doubles as a Justice of the High Court only exercise his right to vote as a Ghanaian but has never come out in the open to proclaim to belong to any party.



He thus cautioned the national youth organiser to be cautious of his utterances against the Dormaahene.







GA/SARA